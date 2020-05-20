Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Wednesday, May 20

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

The governor on Tuesday pointed to improving COVID-19 trend lines in hinting she may be looking at lifting more restrictions on businesses and cultural amenities that she ordered closed in March to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus in Iowa.

 

