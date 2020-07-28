Coronavirus outbreak hits Iowa boys detention center in Eldora

ELDORA, Iowa — Authorities reported an outbreak of the new coronavirus at Iowa’s detention center and school for male juvenile offenders in Eldora.

Twelve students and five staff members at Eldora Boys State Training School have tested positive for the virus, television station KCCI reported. The first case at the facility was reported last week.

All students and staff at the center are being tested, officials said. The school holds about 70 youths from across the state.

News of the outbreak comes as state health data released Tuesday showed nine more COVID-19 deaths and another 253 confirmed cases from the day before. The latest figures bring the state’s totals to 838 deaths since the outbreak began.