Coronavirus live Q&A with Cedar Rapids City Manager: Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Do you have questions about the city of Cedar Rapids' response to the coronavirus? Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz will join The Gazette Executive Editor Zack Kucharski in a live chat Wednesday at 2 p.m. The live chat will focus on the city's current and long-term response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have a question that you'd like to see as part of the conversation, please enter it into the chat form prior to the chat starting. Then remember to join us at 2 p.m. Wednesday for the conversation on thegazette.com.

For the latest news on the pandemic in Iowa, visit our coronavirus page.

