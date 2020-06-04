Coronavirus in Iowa: Live updates for June 4

Racial equity and human rights webinar
The University of Iowa Center for Human Rights is holding a webinar Friday at 3 p.m. to discuss human rights, racial equity, and strategies for forging positive, lasting change.
To attend via Zoom, click here.
