ARTICLE

Coronavirus in Iowa: Live updates for June 4

Co-owner Lexi Matthews sets up the point of sale at Uptown Coffee in Marion on May 30, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Co-owner Lexi Matthews sets up the point of sale at Uptown Coffee in Marion on May 30, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Racial equity and human rights webinar

The University of Iowa Center for Human Rights is holding a webinar Friday at 3 p.m. to discuss human rights, racial equity, and strategies for forging positive, lasting change.

To attend via Zoom, click here.

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City protest ends with tear gas and flash grenades to keep crowd off I-80

Zach Johnson Foundation's new leader took over a week before the pandemic took hold of Iowa

Alter Ego Comics reopens to altered landscape in Marion

Iowa sees significant decline in weekly unemployment claims

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, June 4

Nearly 1,000 people marched through Iowa City for more than 3 hours for law enforcement reform, racial justice

Legislature physically and politically distanced

Republicans endorse Democrat Rita Hart for Iowa U.S. House seat

First Buchanan County brewery in a century to open this fall

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.