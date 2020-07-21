News

Ice skating rink at Coral Ridge Mall to reopen Sunday

The Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena will reopen this weekend after being closed since March. (File/The Gazette)
CORALVILLE — Ice skating will return to Coral Ridge Mall this weekend.

Spectra, which operates the Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena on behalf of ArenaCo, said the skating rink will reopen Sunday.

The ice arena had been shut down since March for repairs, according to a news release. The ice also has been sanitized, and operational policies have been instituted to allow for social distancing.

“We are excited to welcome the community back to the Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena this weekend,” said Coralville City Administrator Kelly Hayworth in a statement. “We have many great organizations that rely on the community ice rink for practice, competition and family fun and the new cooling tower will help us ensure a safe sheet of ice.”

Safety measures at the ice arena include:

• All staff will be required to wear masks and have their temperature taken at the start of each shift. Masks are recommended for guests, but not mandated.

• A maximum of 35 people will be allowed on the ice during public skating.

• Frequent hand-washing is recommended.

• Locker rooms will be open to hockey teams before an ice session, but showers will remain locked and off-limits. Hockey players should come dressed and ready to play.

“Our focus on the health and safety of our employees and guests has driven every aspect of our planning to reopen the Ice Arena,” Spectra General Manager Jack Ligon said in a statement. “Our staff has developed a comprehensive plan to provide a clean, safe environment for the community.”

Sunday’s events include a stick and puck session for hockey players from noon to 1:30 p.m., free open skate from 2 to 5 p.m. and a figure skating session from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Skate rental costs still will apply. Giveaways via raffle will include free skating passes and a yearlong skating pass.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

