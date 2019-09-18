Community

World War II soldier to be buried Friday in Blairstown

Pvt. Laurel Ebert died in 1942 in New Guinea

The Gazette featured the Blairstown High School band, which won the state Class C championship, in an upcoming performance at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. Laurel Ebert, who played saxophone in the band, died in World War II in New Guinea. His remains will be buried Friday in Blairstown.
The Gazette featured the Blairstown High School band, which won the state Class C championship, in an upcoming performance at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. Laurel Ebert, who played saxophone in the band, died in World War II in New Guinea. His remains will be buried Friday in Blairstown.
/
Associated Press and The Gazette

BLAIRSTOWN — Officials say the remains of a World War II soldier found in present-day Papua New Guinea, in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, will be given final rest in Eastern Iowa.

The Iowa National Guard says Pvt. Laurel Ebert, of Blairstown, was last seen Nov. 26, 1942, when he and eight other soldiers went on a mission to silence a Japanese machine gun.

The 27-year-old was serving with Company I, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division. Ebert and five others didn’t return from the mission and were listed as missing in action.

The release says remains later identified as those of Ebert were found in January 1943 and interred at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial. They were disinterred in May 2015 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Dental, anthropological and DNA analysis were used to confirm the remains were Ebert’s.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown.

Ebert, born on Nov. 24, 1914, near Blairstown in Benton County, and his brother, Wayne, were mentioned in The Gazette in July 1929 when they received first-class badges as Boy Scouts.

Other articles noted his interest in music — he played saxophone — and drama at Blairstown High School.

He enlisted in the Army on Dec. 31, 1941, shortly after Pearl Harbor

At the time of his death, he was survived by his parents, two brothers and three sisters, none of whom are still living.

Associated Press and The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Riverview Center in Marion hosting 'Celebration of Healing' Friday

Owner of Independence theater seeks help restoring building

Sunday's Walk to Defeat ALS in Cedar Rapids is a family affair

Wesley Center at University of Iowa in 'ongoing negotiations' to sell

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Fleet Farm opens in Cedar Rapids as new anchor along Highway 100

Iowa, Iowa State investigate 'inappropriate actions' to UI marching band during Cy-Hawk game

Police say man who set himself aflame at library has died at UIHC

Iowa volunteer firefighter pleads not guilty in corncrib fire

Board for Iowa insurance pool travels far for public meetings

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.