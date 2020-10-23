World War II B-17 bomber makes stop in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Mildred Pickle, 94, was looking forward to a trip in the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, a World War II bomber used primarily in Europe.

Pickle was the first woman cryptographic repair technician in the Air Force in the 1950s. While in the Air Force, she was on a basketball team, and pilots in training would fly the team to games in B-25 bombers, a similar aircraft to the B-17, she said.

Getting the opportunity to fly in a B-17 was remarkable, Pickle said Friday, as she and others who booked a flight waited at The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids for the clouds to lift. Because of overcast weather Friday, there was only a 50 percent chance of flying.

Tim Busch, founder of Iowa Flight Training, said people who signed up for a flight Friday will get one before the B-17 leaves Cedar Rapids. The B-17 Tour sold 108 tickets as of Friday morning.

“They’ll get them flown, even if they have to stay extra days,” Busch said.

Captain John Bode, of New Mexico, has been flying the B-17 for 14 years, which he said is a “phenomenal experience,” and has been a pilot for 30 years.

“It really is the pinnacle of aviation, and it’s something I think all young pilots dream of. I never thought I would have the opportunity to be involved with such an amazing organization or fly such an amazing aircraft,” Bode said.

Before each flight, Bode gives a history of the role B-17’s played in World War II as the most modern aircraft in the U.S. inventory during the war.

It had 13 .50-caliber machine guns — which are now disabled — and could withstand heavy combat damage.

The B-17 parked at The Eastern Iowa Airport Friday is one of fewer than 15 still flying.

One of the most rewarding parts of flying the B-17 is meeting World War II veterans, hearing their stories and “seeing their memories come back,” Bode said.

“What you really hear is what they went through on a daily basis and the sacrifices they made so we can live in a society where we’re free to make choices,” he said. “(World War II) was an amazing time where everybody in America set aside their own views and really came together for the country.”

Bode said the flights foster “multigenerational relationships,” by helping people get a better understanding of World War II.

The first thing passengers realize when boarding the B-17 is that it was not designed for comfort, Bode said. The temperature inside the plane matches the temperature outside, which was a chilly 42 degrees Friday.

“It’s a living history museum,” Bode said. Passengers can feel the engine rumble and are immersed in the sights, sounds and smells of what it was like to be a B-17 crew member.

The plan can take up to 10 passengers at a time with a crew of three — the captain, co-captain and flight engineer.

The aircraft will be in Cedar Rapids through Sunday, Oct. 25.

Visitors can view the B-17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Eastern Iowa Airport, 3535 Beech Way SW in Cedar Rapids.

Ticket proceeds support the Experimental Aircraft Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing “The Spirit of Aviation” with everyone.

Revenues from the B-17 tour help cover maintenance and operations costs for the aircraft.

Ticket prices range from $409 to $475.

