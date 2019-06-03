Community

Wear Orange Weekend events set for Iowa City

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense-Johnson County is working with other groups to mark the fifth National Gun Violence Awareness Day, ushering in Wear Orange Weekend beginning June 7.

Orange — the color hunters wear for safety — is the color chosen for the weekend that recognizes individuals and communities affected by gun violence.

“We know people care about this issue, and we believe that the more they learn about the impact of gun violence, including unintentional shootings and suicide with firearms, the more interest they will have in common-sense prevention measures,” local chapter leader Holly Sanger said.

There will be a Wear Orange celebration June 8 in Iowa City’s College Green Park. It will be moved to the undercroft at Trinity Episcopal Church, 430 E. College St., in case of rain.

Speakers will include Laura Bergus and Megan Early Alter of the South District Neighborhood Association.

Proceeds from the sale of Wear Orange T-shirts will be used to support fundraising for a mural in the neighborhood’s community space.

Other speakers will include University of Iowa student David Keffala Gerhard, Salina McCarty of Houses Into Homes; Moneer Rafai, local peace activist and community organizer; and Coralville City Council member Meghann Foster.

The event will conclude with a march to the Iowa City Farmer’s Market.

There will be a faith gathering at 6 p.m. June 9 at Trinity Episcopal Church.

For more information, text Holly Sanger at (319) 331 7351.

