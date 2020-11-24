Thanksgiving meals available for pickup Wednesday in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Nonprofit Urban Dreams, the city of Cedar Rapids and area Hy-Vee stores will distribute about 475 meal packs Wednesday to help local families in need celebrate Thanksgiving.

Food baskets will be available starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last at the Urban Dreams Cedar Rapids location outside the Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Blvd. SW. Meal kits will include cans of corn and green beans, stuffing mix, a voucher for a turkey, fresh rolls and a pumpkin pie picked up in-store. These kits serve a family of four.

“We are delighted to be able to team up with Hy-Vee to help provide several hundred families in our community with a Thanksgiving meal,” Urban Dreams Executive Director Izaah Knox said in a news release.

The city contracted with the Des Moines-based organization in July to implement a workforce training apprenticeship program.

“Especially this year, when COVID-19 has impacted so many, we are proud to assist families as they celebrate the holiday with their loved ones,” Knox said.

Hy-Vee will donate 80,000 Thanksgiving meals this year across its eight-state region, according to the release.

“Thanksgiving will be a very different celebration for all of us this year,” Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said in a statement. “Providing a Thanksgiving meal for so many will help families enjoy the holiday safely in their homes. Thank you to Urban Dreams and Hy-Vee for partnering with the City in this important effort.”

