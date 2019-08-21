Ticket deadline nears for NAACP's Freedom Fund Banquet in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Saturday marks the deadline for buying tickets to and making award nominations for the upcoming Freedom Fund Banquet organized by the Cedar Rapids branch of the NAACP.

The banquet, marking its 77th anniversary this year, starts with a 5:30 p.m. reception Sept. 7 at IBEW/Miller Hall, 1211 Wiley Blvd. SW in Cedar Rapids. Dinner and awards are from 6 to 8 p.m. The event’s theme is “when we fight, we win.”

The keynote speaker is Leah Y. Latimer, a newspaper and magazine journalist, author and new media producer whose works have won national acclaim. One of her works, “Sixteen Sticks in a Bundle,” was dramatized on CBS Radio’s “Cavalcade of America.”

To purchase tickets and make award nominations, go to naacpcr.com. Single reservations cost $60 per adult and $35 for those under 21.