The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: The Arc of East Central Iowa

In this episode of The Gazette Gives Back podcast, Lexi Coberly, Marketing Director of The Arc of East Central Iowa talks about social connections and life skill programs made possible year round, courtesy of the Arc.

The Gazette Gives Back podcast is a series hosted by Quinn Pettifer, Community Outreach Manager for The Gazette. Nonprofits featured are participants in The Gazette Gives Back, a program that provides 41 local organizations with over $525,000 in free advertising throughout 2019. Learn more about the program at www.thegazette.com/givesback

The show is hosted by Quinn Pettifer, Community Outreach Manager for The Gazette, and produced by Stephen M. Colbert.