Community

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: The Arc of East Central Iowa

The Arc East Central Iowa
The Arc East Central Iowa
The Gazette

In this episode of The Gazette Gives Back podcast, Lexi Coberly, Marketing Director of The Arc of East Central Iowa talks about social connections and life skill programs made possible year round, courtesy of the Arc.

The Gazette Gives Back podcast is a series hosted by Quinn Pettifer, Community Outreach Manager for The Gazette. Nonprofits featured are participants in The Gazette Gives Back, a program that provides 41 local organizations with over $525,000 in free advertising throughout 2019. Learn more about the program at www.thegazette.com/givesback

The show is hosted by Quinn Pettifer, Community Outreach Manager for The Gazette, and produced by Stephen M. Colbert.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City gym offers program for children with autism

Cedar Rapids sailor killed in Pearl Harbor put to rest nearly 78 years later

Coe College's Thursday Forum speakers to present on wealth of topics

Civil War soldier pays visit 'in spirit' to North Liberty

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Parked and unmarked, speed camera car cites scores of motorists in Cedar Rapids

Planned Parenthood launches birth control telehealth app in Iowa

Bullock calls for 'fair shot' for rural communities

Iowa Business Council to Congress: 'Thoughtful' immigration changes needed for workforce, growth

Former Eastern Iowa nurse sentenced to over a year in prison for stealing patients' meds

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.