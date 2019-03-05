Community

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Camp Courageous continuing its 47 year-old mission

(File photo) Camp Courageous volunteer Ellen Schlarmann of Monticello dances with her sister, Annie, 9, in the main lodge at Camp Courageous in Monticello on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)
(File photo) Camp Courageous volunteer Ellen Schlarmann of Monticello dances with her sister, Annie, 9, in the main lodge at Camp Courageous in Monticello on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)
THE GAZETTE GIVES BACK PODCAST ARTICLES

03:00PM | Tue, March 05, 2019

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Camp Courageous continuing its 47 year-old missi ...

01:34PM | Tue, February 19, 2019

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Four Oaks provides programs for children and fam ...

03:21PM | Tue, February 05, 2019

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Community Health Free Clinic supports those in n ...

11:12AM | Tue, January 22, 2019

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Willis Dady Homeless Services provide more than ...

01:28PM | Tue, January 08, 2019

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Girls on the Run of Eastern Iowa makes physical, ...
View More THE GAZETTE GIVES BACK PODCAST Articles

In this episode of the Gazette Gives Back Podcast Ellen Schlarmann, marketing and communications director of Camp Courageous speaks about her personal connection to the organization and volunteer Gloria Ford shares touching stories from her years as of volunteering.

The Gazette Gives Back podcast is a new podcast that features local non-profits and the people who work with them. Each non-profit featured is a part of the Gazette Gives Back program, which provides 41 local organizations with free advertising each year, based on votes from the community.

The show is hosted and produced by Alexandra Olsen and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Xylo-Ziko.

All articles by Alexandra

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE THE GAZETTE GIVES BACK PODCAST ARTICLES ...

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Four Oaks provides programs for children and families in need

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Community Health Free Clinic supports those in need of healthcare

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Willis Dady Homeless Services provide more than shelter

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Girls on the Run of Eastern Iowa makes physical, mental impact

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

From Washington to Washington, D.C. this new 4,000 mile bike trail will cut through Iowa

University of Iowa picks Spanish statistician as new provost

Iowa City VA transportation program second largest is country

How an online space for stressed-out young women turned into a business

Eli Lilly's insulin gesture isn't enough

Trending