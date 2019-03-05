The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Camp Courageous continuing its 47 year-old mission

In this episode of the Gazette Gives Back Podcast Ellen Schlarmann, marketing and communications director of Camp Courageous speaks about her personal connection to the organization and volunteer Gloria Ford shares touching stories from her years as of volunteering.

The Gazette Gives Back podcast is a new podcast that features local non-profits and the people who work with them. Each non-profit featured is a part of the Gazette Gives Back program, which provides 41 local organizations with free advertising each year, based on votes from the community.

The show is hosted and produced by Alexandra Olsen and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Xylo-Ziko.