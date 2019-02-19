The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Four Oaks provides programs for children and families in need

In this episode of the Gazette Gives Back Podcast, Marcia Hughes, fund development director at Four Oaks, talks about the programs and services that the organization offers to children and families in need in our community.

The Gazette Gives Back podcast is a new podcast that features local non-profits and the people who work with them. Each non-profit featured is a part of the Gazette Gives Back program, which provides 41 local organizations with free advertising each year, based on votes from the community.

The show is hosted and produced by Alexandra Olsen and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Xylo-Ziko.