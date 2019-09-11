Community

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: YPN

Alejandro Pino is photographed at his home Cedar Rapids on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

In this episode of The Gazette Gives Back podcast, Alejandro Pino, Executive Director of APN shares his experiences and initiatives with YPN as he approaches the one year mark in joining the organization.

The Gazette Gives Back podcast is a series hosted by Quinn Pettifer, Community Outreach Manager for The Gazette. Nonprofits featured are participants in The Gazette Gives Back, a program that provides 41 local organizations with over $525,000 in free advertising throughout 2019. Learn more about the program at www.thegazette.com/givesback

The show is hosted by Quinn Pettifer, Community Outreach Manager for The Gazette, and produced by Stephen M. Colbert.

