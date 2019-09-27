The African American Museum of Iowa's 2019 History Maker honorees

The African American Museum of Iowa is honoring four Iowans as History Makers, for their “impact as a trailblazer, change agent, legacy maker or role model in their communities.” They will be recognized during the museum’s sold-out gala Thursday night at The Hotel at Kirkwood Center in Cedar Rapids.

• Lorinda Ampey of Marion has devoted her career to working with youths, and now serves as the director of programming and outreach at the Boys & Girls Club of Cedar Rapids. Her previous accolades include the Viola Davis Yes I Can Award, the NAACP Outstanding Community Service Award, the Iowa Association for Colored Women Award, and the Arc of East Central Iowa Community Inclusion Award.

• Marie Christian of Davenport has spent more than 20 years as an educator, career counselor, consultant and prevention professional in the Quad Cities area. She has worked for the Rock Island County Council on Addictions, is a certified Surrogate Parent for Illinois children and has served as an instructor for local colleges in communication, diversity/multicultural relations and other business subjects. She has received several statewide Master Teacher awards, and the American Association of University Women’s Scholarship.

• Raynard Kington of Grinnell has served as president of Grinnell College since 2010. Building on research interests in social determinants of health and on diversity in the scientific workforce, he has he held multiple positions at the National Institutes of Health. He also was a division director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a senior scientist at RAND Corp.

• Bridget Saffold of Waterloo is a registered nurse, working in an internal medicine clinic that treats kidney and diabetic patients. She is the coordinator of the Cedar Valley and Cedar Rapids Focus on Diabetes, which partners with doctors and health care organizations to share the latest research, treatment options and free screenings with patients, their families and the community.