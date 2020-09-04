IOWA DERECHO 2020

Tell us your derecho story

Walker Viessman (left) holds a baseball bat, named #x201c;The Great Derecho,#x201d; that his buddy, Tommy Rhomberg (righ
Walker Viessman (left) holds a baseball bat, named “The Great Derecho,” that his buddy, Tommy Rhomberg (right), made for him for his birthday, using a piece of debris from the Aug. 10 storm. The boys are from Mount Vernon. (Photo submitted by Amanda Rhomberg)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

06:40PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

Tell us your derecho story

02:31PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

Local officials want 200 FEMA trailers for derecho victims

02:23PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

All Cedar Rapids elementaries fixed and ready for students

09:30AM | Fri, September 04, 2020

Hundreds are working on storm cleanup, but it'll take months
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

The Gazette is inviting Iowans to tell their stories and share their pictures and videos from the Aug. 10 derecho.

Submissions can be uploaded at thegazette.com/derecho-story.

Stories and pictures also can be mailed to Derecho Stories, The Gazette Newsroom, P.O. Box 511, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406. Please include your name, address and telephone number.

Some of the stories and images could be used in Gazette publications. All of the stories and images will be shared with The History Center for preservation of historic storm memories.

Questions can be directed to Liz Kennedy, (319) 398-8484 or liz.kennedy@thegazette.com.

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

06:40PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

Tell us your derecho story

02:31PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

Local officials want 200 FEMA trailers for derecho victims

02:23PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

All Cedar Rapids elementaries fixed and ready for students
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Local officials want 200 FEMA trailers for derecho victims

Cedar Rapids elementaries set to reopen by Sept. 21

Hundreds are working on storm cleanup, but it'll take months

When trees are more than just trees to us

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Kayaks involved in 37% of Iowa fatal boat incidents

Man shot after pointing rifle at Coralville police identified

Iowa DHS detours from usual duties to help after derecho

UI expert worries students will spread COVID-19 to other communities over Labor Day weekend

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing and exploiting minors

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.