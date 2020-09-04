Tell us your derecho story

The Gazette is inviting Iowans to tell their stories and share their pictures and videos from the Aug. 10 derecho.

Submissions can be uploaded at thegazette.com/derecho-story.

Stories and pictures also can be mailed to Derecho Stories, The Gazette Newsroom, P.O. Box 511, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406. Please include your name, address and telephone number.

Some of the stories and images could be used in Gazette publications. All of the stories and images will be shared with The History Center for preservation of historic storm memories.

Questions can be directed to Liz Kennedy, (319) 398-8484 or liz.kennedy@thegazette.com.