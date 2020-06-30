Starting tonight: Cedar Rapids turning on fire hydrants for cool play at select parks

CEDAR RAPIDS — The city’s fire department will turn on hydrants for water play at select city parks to give residents a reprieve from the heat beginning Tuesday night through mid-August.

The Department will turn water on for an hour or two at Rollin’ Recmobile stops at Cherry Hill, Delaney and Bever parks when the temperature climbs to 80 degrees or higher and there is no severe weather, according to a news release. These parks were selected because they do not have splash pads.

Parks and Recreation staff will ensure the public follows social distancing guidelines.

The schedule is as follows:

• Cherry Hill Park, west side of the swimming pool: 6-8 p.m. June 30; Remaining Tuesdays through Aug. 11 from 5-6 p.m.

• Delaney Park, near the water tower: 6-8 p.m. July 1; remaining Wednesdays through Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m.

• Bever Park, at the pool drive: Fridays from July 3 to Aug. 14 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

