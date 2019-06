SOLON — A splash pad project in Solon has been awarded more than $50,000.

The Iowa Economic Authority announced this week that the Solon Recreation and Nature Area project was awarded a $56,549 Community Attraction and Tourism Grant by the Enhance Iowa Board.

The $298,459 project will include a splash pad, picnic shelter and restroom.

