Solon Beef Days announces cancellation of traditional events

Solon Beef Days started out in 1971 as an attempt to bring back an “Old Time Celebration.” This year, the novel coronavirus is forcing the festival to cancel its traditional events and change things up.

The Solon Beef Days committee announced Tuesday it has canceled its traditional events in order to keep the community and volunteers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The volunteer-led festival was set for July 17-18.

According to the announcement, the committee was well into planning the 2020 festival before COVID-19 put everything on hold. The committee spoke with city officials and local health agencies before deciding Beef Days couldn’t be put on as normal with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions set forth by the state.

Despite the cancellation, the committee said they still have some surprises for the community that they plan to unveil in the coming weeks.

“We hope you can understand the steps we’re taking to help keep our community, volunteers and wonderful Beef Days goers safe,” the announcement stated.

Events from last year included a 5k run, different sports tournaments, a parade, free music, and a hay bale throwing competition frequented by Iowa football players. According to its website, the festival also raises funds for local nonprofit groups, and has donated over $385,000 to local causes, including community projects and scholarships.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com