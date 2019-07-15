Ready to Rummage in that Ramp: Annual Iowa City waste-reduction sales event starts July 25

Despite a minor relocation, officials with Iowa City’s annual Rummage in the Ramp say they’re prepared for another successful year.

The city-sponsored program, which began in 2007 as a means of diverting reusable items from the landfill, has become an annual tradition for Iowa City’s long- and short-term residents, said Jane Wilch, Iowa City recycling coordinator.

“I think we’ve seen every year — especially from our volunteer groups and local Iowa City residents — a commitment to the event, which is great,” Wilch said.

The event takes place annually near the end of July, when most of the area’s leases turn over and many residents move. This year, it will be held from July 25 to Aug. 3.

While previous Rummage in the Ramp events have taken place on the bottom level of the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp, this year’s sale will be relocated one level higher, on the ramp’s second floor, which is flush with College Street.

Wilch said the program’s success can be attributed to the volunteers. More than 30 participated in the event last year, with each sharing a portion of the revenue.

“We get all these different groups involved, they bring different perspectives to the event and this message of waste reduction reaches all these diverse populations in the community,” Wilch said.

About Rummage in the Ramp

Accepted items include furniture, clothing, bedding, shoes, toys, books, games, electronics and other appliances.

Most items are priced from as low as $1 to around $20.

Items not accepted include mattresses, box springs, car seats, baby cribs or broken items or items beyond their useful life. Nonworking appliances or electrics can be recycled for free at Rummage in the Ramp.

If residents cannot transport donated items to the event, Wilch said, they can fill out a pickup request form that will become available Wednesday on the city website. Pickup services come with a fee.

The city estimates that, since its creation in 2007, Rummage in the Ramp has diverted more than 289 tons of items from the landfill. More than 26,000 people have purchased items and about 2,300 volunteers have worked on the event, sharing the more than $187,000 raised.

Last year alone, the program diverted more than 24 tons of material from curbs and dumpsters. More than 600 people donated items and the nearly $19,000 raised in 2018 was donated to the 31 nonprofit organizations that volunteered for the event. Items diverted from the landfill last year include:

l — 89 couches

l — 84 upholstered chairs

l — 130 coffee and end tables

l — 190 small appliances

l — 264 bags or boxes of clothing

Rummage ReDux

Again this year, the city will host Rummage ReDux during the Rummage in the Ramp event.

Participants in the challenge must purchase an item from the event, document their rehabilitation of the item and submit photos of the final product. Winners will receive a cash prize.

Additional information is available at the city’s Rummage in the Ramp website, www.icgov.org/rummageintheramp.

