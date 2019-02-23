Browse a set of photos from Friday’s naturalization ceremony at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids. Seventy-five people, ranging in age from about 20 to 78, from 35 countries, took the oath of citizenship during the ceremony
Pledging allegiance: Photos from the naturalization ceremony at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
