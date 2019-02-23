Pledging allegiance: Photos from the naturalization ceremony at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Browse a set of photos from Friday’s naturalization ceremony at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids. Seventy-five people, ranging in age from about 20 to 78, from 35 countries, took the oath of citizenship during the ceremony

 
 
 
 
 
CONTINUE READING

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Domestic airfares hit record low

Podcast industry readies for a new era

3 things to know about this weekend's winter blast

2018 stats show spikes in burglaries and drug violations in Johnson County

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hawkeye athletics seeks more help as ticket sales drop

Body found in burning vehicle in rural Johnson County

February 2019: Jordan Bohannon Month in Iowa

Iowa radio announcer Gary Dolphin suspended for rest of basketball season

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack will not run for Senate in 2020

Trending