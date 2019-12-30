Community

PIECE OF HISTORY: The brutal winter of 1936

(The History Center)
(The History Center)

This month’s “Piece of History” features a picture from The History Center showing a car dwarfed by snow drifts in January 1936 in Cedar Rapids.

The winter was Iowa’s second coldest and fourth snowiest, but it was, in many ways, the most brutal.

An average 42.9 inches of snow fell the winter of 1935-36, most of it in late January and February 1936, according to an article written by Otto Knauth for The Annals of Iowa in 1960.

Blizzards hit the state Jan. 16 to 18, Jan. 22, Jan. 30, Feb. 2, Feb. 8 to 9 and Feb. 26. Winds created 20-foot drifts. The average temperature in January was 9.5 degrees.

More than 20 people died during the blizzards, along with countless livestock. Farms were isolated for weeks. Wildlife froze in place. People ran out of coal, with some burning corn and furniture to keep warm. Passenger trains got stuck in drifts.

A young Cedar Rapids girl, Lillian Schminky, walked 3 miles to school and arrived with legs frozen below the knee. Hundreds of Iowans suffered frostbite.

“The grip of the 1935-36 winter on Iowa was finally broken on March 2,” reported Knauth, then an assistant city editor for the Des Moines Register.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The brutal winter would be followed by record summer heat and continuation of the nation’s worst drought.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

From Alexander Elementary to Iowa City neighborhood group, Angie Jordan works to connect community

Looking for New Year's Eve events to ring in 2020? We've got you covered

Refugee families given gift of play day at Iowa Children's Museum in Coralville

Mission of Hope removes 28 shelter beds, shifting to transitional housing

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New Year's Eve isn't the deadliest holiday on Iowa roads. What is?

A decade of recovery from the floods of 2008

Senior living feels like family at The Views in Cedar Rapids

Hayden Fry, Carson King top list of most memorable stories of 2019, as chosen by The Gazette

How same-sex marriage ruling defined Iowa politics this decade

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.