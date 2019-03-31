Community

Pet of the week: Meet Maliki, the longhair cat with a chill attitude

Maliki, photographed at Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Maliki, a 5-year-old, male domestic longhair cat, is available for adoption at the Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control in Cedar Rapids. He is loving and has a chill attitude, and is OK with kids, cats and dogs. He is a large cat at 22 pounds.

The shelter, at 900 76th Ave. Drive SW, is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call (319) 286-5993 for more information.

