Pet of the week: Meet Maliki, the longhair cat with a chill attitude

Maliki, a 5-year-old, male domestic longhair cat, is available for adoption at the Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control in Cedar Rapids. He is loving and has a chill attitude, and is OK with kids, cats and dogs. He is a large cat at 22 pounds.

The shelter, at 900 76th Ave. Drive SW, is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call (319) 286-5993 for more information.