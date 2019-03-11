One Iowa accepting applications for LGBTQ Leadership Institute program

One Iowa, a statewide LGBTQ organization, is now accepting applications for its LGBTQ Leadership Institute program. This leadership development program aims to equip future LGBTQ leaders with the tools and skills to succeed not only in the LGBTQ community, but in the broader community as well. More information about the LGBTQ Leadership Institute, including the application, can be found at https://oneiowa.org/lgbtq-leadership-institute/.

“I’m excited to start the application process for this year’s LGBTQ Leadership Institute,” One Iowa Executive Director Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel said. “We launched the program in 2018, and our inaugural graduates are using their Institute experience to join boards and commissions, start their own nonprofits, become certified advocates, pursue their passions through academic research, and so much more. They are blazing their own trails and using their platforms to be faces and voices for the LGBTQ community, and I look forward to working with the 2019 LGBTQ Leadership Institute class to do the same and realize their full potential.”

One Iowa will choose 20 to 25 LGBTQ individuals to participate in the 2019 LGBTQ Leadership Institute class. The program is open to people of all ages with a strong emphasis on transgender individuals, people of color and women. Through ongoing classes in the Des Moines area beginning in June, participants will learn about Iowa LGBTQ history, how to be an authentic leader and resilient leadership strategies, and receive individualized planning guidance.

Applications close on April 15, and participants will be announced June 1.