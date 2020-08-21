Community

New Marion library project receives $450,000 IEDA grant

The grant was awarded by the Enhance Iowa Board on Friday.

The Marion Public Library is shown on Friday, August, 9, 2013 in Marion, Iowa. (Gazette File)
The new Marion Public Library project received a Community Attraction and Tourism grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Enhance Iowa Board on Friday.

The Marion library received $450,000 from the board according to a news release. The board awarded more than $3.7 million to various projects around the state.

The new library project, which has a $18 million budget, is expected to break ground in October across the street from the current library. The current building has been permanently closed after the derecho storm damaged the roof on Aug. 10.

Due to storm damage, insurance may change the amount the City of Marion will have to bond for, library director Hollie Trenary said on Thursday.

First-round bids are now due Sept. 1, two weeks after they were initially due because of the storm. Trenary said they want to be able to accommodate local bidders.

The new library will have 50,000 square feet that will feature a reading terrace creating a biophilic concept of indoor and outdoor use, the release said. Interior features will include a demonstration kitchen with the purpose of serving meals to seniors and students as well as culinary arts programming and education.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

 

