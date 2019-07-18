Community

Meet the man behind NewBo City Market's 300 events a year

Logan Schultz oversees gatherings big and small at Cedar Rapids venue

Logan Schultz is the director of programming and community engagement at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids. “The biggest thing is creating accessible programming for all subsets of our community,” he said. (B.A. Morelli/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — NewBo City Market is well known as an incubator of up and coming new businesses, but the community hub in the New Bohemia District also has put itself on the map producing a constant stream of big and small events, numbering 300 in the past year.

The man behind the events is Logan Schultz.

“I don’t always have the best ideas, but I know how to find the people that do,” said Schultz, 26, NewBo’s director of programming and community engagement.

There are cornerstones such as Meet Me at the Market on Thursdays, Rock the Block on Fridays, NewBo Bash in November, Cocktail Classic in April, and the Women’s Music Festival in August. There’s also an eclectic mix of smaller events throughout the year, such as a gingerbread house competition, a jigsaw puzzle contest and an Euchre tournament.

The market hosts corporate events, community events, weddings and private events, too, such as Progress Iowa’s recent Corn Feed featuring Democratic presidential hopefuls.

“We hope the majority of events can be a catalyst for connections to the community,” he said.

Schultz is a Dubuque native who came to Linn County to study music and theater at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, graduating in 2015. While still in school, he took a role as Simon in a Theatre Cedar Rapids production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and soon met his future wife, Marnie, and began setting roots in the City of Five Seasons.

He began working for Orchestra Iowa and stayed on after graduation as the operations manager. More recently, he earned a certificate in nonprofit management from Iowa State University, graduated from the Leadership of Five Seasons program, played the title role in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolored Dreamcoat,” and became president of the Iowa Cultural Corridor Alliance board of directors.

He’s also been nurturing a dream of becoming a recording artist. He signed a contract with GMixEast, a local artist development company, to write and produce his music.

“I fell in love with what was going on here,” Schultz said. “The energy, the arts community; it was much more vibrant than what was going on in Dubuque in my eyes. I also fell in love with NewBo and everything happening here.”

When a position came open at NewBo City Market, he went for it, offering an idea for a new festival — the NewBo Women’s Music Festival.

Heading into its second year, it is one of the events of which he is most proud, Schultz said. The festival, which will feature 20-some artists, is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-31.

“The biggest thing is creating accessible programming for all subsets of our community,” Schultz said. “Music festivals that meet everyone’s needs, cultural events that represent all the different groups in our community. Classes for all levels where you can learn fun skills.”

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

