Linn County man claims largest InstaPlay lottery prize ever

A Hiawatha man has claimed his second Iowa Lottery prize in two years.

Don Burd, 56, won the Extreme Green Progressive InstaPlay jackpot of $276,296, the largest prize won ever in an InstaPlay game, a news release said. The game’s previous record jackpot was $173,735. It was won in July 2018.

Burd is the owner of Otter Creek Country Store in Robins. He stopped by his store last weekend to buy some lottery tickets.

“All last week, I was thinking to myself, ‘Well, this game’s got great odds at 40,000 to 1,’ so I thought, ‘Maybe today is the day,’” Burd said in the release.

He claimed his prize Monday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Burd previously won a $64,494 InstaPlay prize in December 2018.

According to the news release, Burd still is deciding what to do with the prize money. He said he will continue to support good causes in the area. He donates the fuel needed to the local fire department to help support its work.

“I don’t know, might do something fun with it,” Burd said. “I guess I’m going to ponder it for a little bit.”

