Lil' Drug recognized, new title sponsor named for annual Four Oaks Golf Classic

CEDAR RAPIDS — Four Oaks will celebrate the contributions of Lil’ Drug Store Products, title sponsor of the Golf Classic for 10 years, as it names a new title sponsor during the event Monday.

Lil’ Drug, led by Chris and Susy DeWolf, has helped raise $1.6 million for youth and family programming for the Cedar Rapids-based Four Oaks during its sponsorship, which began in 2010.

The Golf Classic has raised more than $3.2 million for youth services since its inception, according to Four Oaks.

The 26th annual Golf Classic will be held at the Cedar Rapids Country Club. More than 230 golfers are expected.

The tournament includes the Kids’ Clinic for Achievement Academy youth, sponsored by TrueNorth, starting at 10:30 a.m. Shotgun starts will be held at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a luncheon from noon to 1:15 p.m.

