Community

Lil' Drug recognized, new title sponsor named for annual Four Oaks Golf Classic

A warehouse holds boxes of products at the headquarters of Lil' Drug Store Products in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
A warehouse holds boxes of products at the headquarters of Lil' Drug Store Products in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Four Oaks will celebrate the contributions of Lil’ Drug Store Products, title sponsor of the Golf Classic for 10 years, as it names a new title sponsor during the event Monday.

Lil’ Drug, led by Chris and Susy DeWolf, has helped raise $1.6 million for youth and family programming for the Cedar Rapids-based Four Oaks during its sponsorship, which began in 2010.

The Golf Classic has raised more than $3.2 million for youth services since its inception, according to Four Oaks.

The 26th annual Golf Classic will be held at the Cedar Rapids Country Club. More than 230 golfers are expected.

The tournament includes the Kids’ Clinic for Achievement Academy youth, sponsored by TrueNorth, starting at 10:30 a.m. Shotgun starts will be held at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a luncheon from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Helping women create meaningful connections

HER take on networking: A conversation with Meegan Hofmeister

Remembering the USS Liberty

Photos from Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers' Market Saturday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

11 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center

DNA test confirms Mollie Tibbetts' blood in suspect's car

State auditor reviewing University of Iowa sale of AIB property in Des Moines

Audit critical of University of Iowa police handling of data, security in station

Ohio or Iowa, presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan feels at home

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.