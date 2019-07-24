Meet the 2019 Johnson County Fair queen, princess

IOWA CITY — A new queen has been crowned in Johnson County.

Francesca Brown was named the 2019 Johnson County Fair Queen on Sunday at the fairgrounds in Iowa City. She is a member of the East Lucas Clovers 4-H Club and daughter of Bart and Kathy Brown.

Ashley Yedlik was crowned the Johnson County Fair Princess and is a member of the Ramblin Recks & Rosies 4-H Club and Lone Tree FFA. She is the daughter of Joel and Mary Ellen Yedlik.

Other contestants were Kailee Marshek, Maddie Thompson, Morgan Fisher, Kylea Greve, Olivia Thompkins, Lauren Roman and Sylvia Havlicek.