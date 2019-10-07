Community

Iowa Profile: Fairfax health coach uses faith to achieve fitness goals

Jill Boogerd's business helps clients who 'need a recharge'

Jill Boogerd reads a Bible verse as students warm up Oct. 1 during a class at CrossFit The Challenge in Cedar Rapids. Boogerd uses a faith-based approach with her clients, in individual health coaching as well as fitness classes. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Jill Boogerd reads a Bible verse as students warm up Oct. 1 during a class at CrossFit The Challenge in Cedar Rapids. Boogerd uses a faith-based approach with her clients, in individual health coaching as well as fitness classes. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/

If diet and exercise were easy, everyone would do it, says one area health and wellness coach.

But because it’s not, Jill Boogerd has decided to use religious faith as a motivator in her exercise and nutrition consulting business.

Boogerd, a 44-year-old Fairfax resident who is based primarily in Cedar Rapids, owns and operates Team Recharge, which uses a faith-based method to help clients achieve their wellness goals through diet and exercise.

“I believe that when we get stuck in our normal day to day, we forget about taking care of ourselves,” she said. “We need a recharge, and that can mean spiritually, emotionally or anything.”

Boogerd is a longtime fitness coach and nutrition consultant, but began incorporating Christianity into the lessons only in recent years.

She opened Team Recharge in 2017. Before that, she had been an office manager at the Midwest Athletic Club, or MAC, from 1997 to 2015.

Boogerd earned a certification as a faith-based health and fitness coach in 2017 from Revelation Wellness. The Arizona-based not-for-profit was formed in 2010 to educate instructors to become missionaries in the field of health and wellness.

Boogerd consults with clients both virtually and in-person.

She also teaches classes at CrossFit The Challenge in Cedar Rapids, where classes begin with a Bible verse and end with a prayer or meditative time. Boogerd said some of the motivation she uses during classes also can have a religious meaning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The goal of incorporating religious beliefs into wellness goals is to help her clients channel motivation from another source.

“When you seek God for help and strength, there’s a sense of calming. You don’t need affirmations from other people, you don’t need to look elsewhere for reassurance that you’re fine. (Faith) gives you everything you need.”

Boogerd enjoys helping people understand their worth through fitness. She said working out can be empowering, particularly when someone sets out to accomplish a task and successfully does so.

“When you are seeing the progress you’re making on your own, you don’t feel the need to compare yourself to someone else,” she said.

More information about Boogerd’s faith-based health and nutrition coaching can be found on the Team Recharge website.

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Michaela

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Google money to help expand Iowa refugee program to more rural areas

Prairiewoods signs conservation easement to protect 70 acres of land

Especially for You 2019 raises more than $429,000

Family rallies around cancer patient during annual Especially for You race in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Some Democrats worry leftward liberal lurch hurts 2020 chances

Why doesn't Iowa have more black teachers?

Iowa farmers calling it quits could increase, economists say

Fact Checker: Was Bernie Sanders the first to urge 'Medicare for all?'

Seeking a cure: Hospital sees future in hard decisions for customers

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.