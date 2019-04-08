Community

Iowa Urban Tree Council and DNR recognize local people, organizations and communities

Iowa Department of Natural Resources photos City of Coralville Native Vegetation Specialist Josh Worrell (center, right) was named an Outstanding Professional during the annual Urban and Community Forestry Awards Luncheon held last week in Des Moines. Also pictured (from left): Sherri Proud, City of Coralville; Brad Worrell; Stephanie Worrell; Clayton Ender, Iowa Urban Tree Council Chair; Aaron Fibockhurst, City of Coralville; Berry Beuter, City of Coralville; Alex Buhmeyer, City of Coralville; and Jeff Goerndt, State Forester.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources photos City of Coralville Native Vegetation Specialist Josh Worrell (center, right) was named an Outstanding Professional during the annual Urban and Community Forestry Awards Luncheon held last week in Des Moines. Also pictured (from left): Sherri Proud, City of Coralville; Brad Worrell; Stephanie Worrell; Clayton Ender, Iowa Urban Tree Council Chair; Aaron Fibockhurst, City of Coralville; Berry Beuter, City of Coralville; Alex Buhmeyer, City of Coralville; and Jeff Goerndt, State Forester.
Trees are not only pretty to look at, they also are beneficial to the public’s mental and physical well-being as well as the health of communities and their infrastructure.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, urban forests could aid in the reduction of childhood asthma, could promote healthier pregnancies and encourage physical activity.

Additionally, the more tree coverage found in a community, the healthier that community’s infrastructure. Tree coverage has been shown to reduce pavement fatigue, cracking, rutting, shoving and other distress, all of which can extend the life of asphalt and pavement, saving the community repair costs.

Urban forests also can promote economic growth, according to the DNR, by encouraging shoppers and visitors to stay in the area longer and therefore take advantage of the area’s amenities.

That’s why, once a year, the Iowa Urban Tree Council and the DNR recognize individuals, organizations, institutions and communities that are doing their part to grow and maintain healthy urban forests.

This year, two individuals, two organizations, six institutions and 16 cities — many from within the Corridor region — were recognized for their work.

Of the local recipients was Coralville's Native Vegetation Specialist Josh Worrell, who was named Outstanding Professional for his 10 years of dedication to the continuing development of the community’s urban forestry program.

According to the award materials, Worrell has dedicated his tenure to tree planting, forest conservation and education.

In his work, Worrell is responsible for managing the care of all the city’s trees, green spaces, wetlands, prairies and trail system, and when the emerald ash borer was first discovered in the area, he was instrumental in planning and implementing a response plan.

Most recently, he has taken on the development of Altmaier Family Park, which involves converting a 27-acre farm into naturalized prairie and planting hundreds of trees.

“Josh has shown his commitment to improving the environment by consistently and diligently managing the Forestry Department for the City of Coralville,” the awards materials said. “He is a dedicated employee and a great team member. He strives to support the collective mission of a healthy urban forest.”

Another local recipient was Project GREEN of Iowa City, which was named Outstanding Community Organization.

Project GREEN is a citizen volunteer nonprofit organization that invests in public landscaping projects and promotes environmental awareness in the greater Iowa City area, according to the award materials. The group focuses its efforts on beautifying green spaces, parks, major community entryways, roadsides and median parkways, as well as all public school grounds within the Iowa City Community School District.

Since its founding in 1968, the organization has raised and contributed more than $2 million to complete more than 30 city and county landscaping projects, including the planting and maintenance of hundreds of trees and landscaped areas along Iowa City’s most prominent parkways.

Other local recipients include the University of Iowa and Kirkwood Community College, both of which received Tree Campus Awards for their engagement of students and their communities in working together to plant and maintain healthy community forests; and the cities of Marion, Coralville and Hiawatha, which were named Growth Award Cities for completing activities to strengthen their local tree care programs through education, partnerships, tree planting and maintenance and planning and management.

Additional recipients include:

  • • Lyle Jensen of Marshalltown — Outstanding Volunteer

  • • Tab Ray of Waverly — Outstanding Professional

  • • Jeanette Hario of Des Moines — Outstanding Volunteer

  • • Story City Trees Forever — Outstanding Community Organization

  • • Nevada Central Elementary School — Outstanding Youth Project/Program

  • The cities of Allison, Clarinda, Clinton, Des Moines, Dysart, Glidden, Johnston, Mason City, Ottumwa, Polk City, Story City, Washington and Waverly were named Growth Award Cities.

  • Central College, Drake University, Clarke University and Iowa State University received Tree Campus awards.

  • Alliant Energy, ITC Midwest, MidAmerican Energy and Waverly Utilities received Tree Line USA awards.

“It’s a sad story in Iowa that the canopy cover is declining,” said Emma Hanigan, urban forestry coordinator with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Invasive insects, disease, trees not being planted at the same rate that they are being removed, I’d say there are a lot of factors contributing to the thinning canopy.

“Trees are important to the well-being of communities,” she added. “That’s one of the reasons we feel it is important to continue to encourage the planting and caring for urban forests. We want to encourage innovation and creativity when it comes to planning and completing projects that will help expand and strengthen urban forests because it’s for the betterment of our communities.”

