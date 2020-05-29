Iowa activists call for justice, respond to George Floyd's death with protests

A handful of protests have been scheduled across Iowa in the coming week in response to the death of a Minnesota black man who died Monday night while in police custody.

In Cedar Rapids, two event pages were created on Facebook — one scheduled for this weekend and another for next weekend. Similar events have also been planned in Iowa City, Waterloo and Des Moines.

George Floyd, 46, died after a Minneapolis police officer — later identified as Derek Chauvin — was captured on video restraining Floyd by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck.

A video captured by a bystander surfaced Tuesday. It showed Floyd handcuffed and lying face down on the ground while Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck even Floyd stopped moving.

Floyd could be heard repeatedly pleading with the officer, saying “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man.”

The four officers involved in the arrest were fired hours after the video went viral. No criminal charges have been filed against the officers.

Two protests have been scheduled in Cedar Rapids in response to Floyd’s death.

The first calls for “people of all races and backgrounds” to “come together and say that racism and police brutality have no place in our society.”

Donning the name “I Can’t Breathe! Protest,” the event calls for people to gather at 3 p.m. Saturday on the sidewalk alongside Hy-Vee at 1566 First Avenue NE, where “local activists and leaders will speak,” and at 5 p.m. the group will march into downtown.

The second event is scheduled for next weekend — from 4 to 7 p.m. June 6 at 450 Fifth Avenue SE.

Dubbed the “Peaceful Protest,” the event calls for people to march in peaceful protest of “the heartbreaking and infuriating racism, inequality, and murder experienced by George Floyd and too many others.”

The route for the march is not detailed in the post.

In Iowa City, The Black Voices Project is hosting a rally at noon Saturday at Pentacrest in front of the Old Capitol Building on the University of Iowa campus.

Following the rally, the event calls for attendees to get in their cars and form a vehicle protest that will travel to Minneapolis.

In Waterloo, the “I Can’t Breathe! March for George Floyd” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Soldiers & Sailors Park at 655 Cedar St.

The event page states there will be some speaking followed by a march at 6:15 p.m. that will travel over the Sixth Street bridge- past the jail- courthouse and police station to Lincoln Park.

At the park, Waterloo’s new Police Chief -Joel Fitzgerald Sr. will be introduced and community members will have a chance to speak. A community prayer lead by Pastor Belinda Creighton Smith followed by words from Rep. Ras Smith also will take place, according to the page.

And in Des Moines, a community organization called Mothers Against Violence, has organized an event starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. The “We Still Can’t Breathe,” march will meet at the parking lot on East 14th Street and East University Avenue in Des Moines, and march to Sixth Avenue and back.

