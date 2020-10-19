News

2 Linn County women win 6-figure prizes in Iowa Lottery scratch games

Lottery forms are displayed on the counter at the Wilson Avenue SW Hy-Vee on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette-KCRG)

Two women from Linn County — one from Hiawatha and the other from Cedar Rapids — won separate top lottery prizes last week, each totaling six figures.

Kristin Kuehl of Hiawatha won $250,000 from the Iowa Lottery last week. Her win was the 14th of 18 top prizes in the “Aces High” scratch-card game, according to a news release.

Kuehl purchased her $20 winning ticket at a BP on Robins Road in Hiawatha and claimed the prize Thursday at Iowa Lottery’s regional Cedar Rapids office.

Cedar Rapids resident Dixie Thornton won $100,000 in the lottery’s “Xtreme Winnings” scratch game.

Thornton bought her $10 winning ticket at Hills Jiffy Mart, 1904 Mount Vernon Rd. SE in Cedar Rapids. She claimed her prize Wednesday at the Iowa Lottery regional Cedar Rapids office as well.

The Xtreme Winnings game awards eight individuals the top prize of $100,000.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

 

