Iowa City Zombie March to be held this month for charities

Organizer Shawn Beatty (left) walks with his band of zombies during the 12th Annual Zombie March in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
09:01AM | Sun, September 08, 2019

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It’s that time of year, when zombies gather in Iowa City to help their fellow undead.

The 14th Iowa City Zombie March takes place Sept. 21 in downtown Iowa City. Zombies will assemble at College Green Park, and assistance with zombie makeup will be available starting at 4 p.m. The march will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m., when participants will shamble through Iowa City, ending with an after-party.

Proceeds from the march will go to support Table to Table, a program that collects otherwise wasted food from donors and distributes it to agencies that serve the hungry, homeless and at-risk. The march also will support CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank.

The Zombie March has been supporting local charities since 2006.

