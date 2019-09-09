Go Red for Women 2019: Business leaders to head heart disease initiative

Executives from multiple Corridor area businesses will spearhead the American Heart Association’s 2019 Cedar Rapids Go Red for Women initiative.

Community leader Kate Minette will helm a 19-person executive leadership team, announced Thursday. Members will help organize and raise funds for the event, set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 6, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids Convention Complex.

“This cause is near and dear to my heart because after an adult life of heart disease, my maternal grandmother — my personal North Star — died of a massive heart attack at my age,” Minette said in a Thursday release.

Other leadership team members hail from companies including Quaker Oats, UnityPoint Health, Wells Fargo and Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust.

The Cedar Rapids event will feature networking, a Go Red “Diva Area,” auction events and inspirational speakers.

Nationwide, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is designed to help eliminate heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women, by raising money for research and education to prevent heart disease and strokes.

The organization says it has funded more than $17 million in research studies in Eastern Iowa over the past five years.

The Gazette is a media sponsor for the Cedar Rapids Go Red for Women event.

The full lists of executive leadership team members and corporate supporters can be found at heart.org/CedarRapidsGoRed.

