The Gazette Gives Back podcast is a new podcast that features local non-profits and the people who work with them. Each non-profit featured is a part of The Gazette Gives Back program, which provides 41 local organizations with free advertising each year, based on votes from the community.

This week: Trees Forever. The week of April 20 - 27 is Earth Week, so learn about the activities Trees Forever has planned ahead of the Earth Week Blitz.