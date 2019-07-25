The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Eastern Iowa Health Center

In this episode of The Gazette Gives Back podcast, Erin Langdon, Chief Development Officer of the Eastern Iowa Health Center shares their mission to provide quality health care to individuals and families in the community, regardless of their ability to pay.

The Gazette Gives Back podcast is a series hosted by Quinn Pettifer, Community Outreach Manager for The Gazette. Nonprofits featured are participants in The Gazette Gives Back, a program that provides 41 local organizations with over $525,000 in free advertising throughout 2019. Learn more about the program at www.thegazette.com/givesback

The show is hosted by Quinn Pettifer, Community Outreach Manager for The Gazette, and produced by Stephen Colbert.