The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Eastern Iowa Health Center

THE GAZETTE GIVES BACK PODCAST ARTICLES

05:16PM | Thu, July 25, 2019

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Eastern Iowa Health Center

12:01AM | Fri, June 07, 2019

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Deafinitely Dogs

04:19PM | Fri, May 24, 2019

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: The Cedar Rapids Public Library Foundation

12:01AM | Tue, April 30, 2019

Podcast: How Big Brothers Big Sisters go beyond the match

11:04AM | Tue, April 23, 2019

Podcast: The United Way gears up for Day of Caring

10:49AM | Mon, April 08, 2019

GGB Podcast: Trees Forever primed for Earth Week Blitz
View More THE GAZETTE GIVES BACK PODCAST Articles

In this episode of The Gazette Gives Back podcast, Erin Langdon, Chief Development Officer of the Eastern Iowa Health Center shares their mission to provide quality health care to individuals and families in the community, regardless of their ability to pay.

The Gazette Gives Back podcast is a series hosted by Quinn Pettifer, Community Outreach Manager for The Gazette. Nonprofits featured are participants in The Gazette Gives Back, a program that provides 41 local organizations with over $525,000 in free advertising throughout 2019. Learn more about the program at www.thegazette.com/givesback

The show is hosted by Quinn Pettifer, Community Outreach Manager for The Gazette, and produced by Stephen Colbert.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE THE GAZETTE GIVES BACK PODCAST ARTICLES ...

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Deafinitely Dogs

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: The Cedar Rapids Public Library Foundation

Podcast: How Big Brothers Big Sisters go beyond the match

Podcast: The United Way gears up for Day of Caring

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Baking with love & soul: NewBo vendor Shawnniecakes Specialty Treats is a family affair

Recap of live coverage, day 2: Cody Brown manslaughter trial

Iowa State Fair 2019: What food to eat, what music to catch, and where to go

Marion man dies from injuries in fire

Cargill aims for 30 percent cut in greenhouse gases

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.