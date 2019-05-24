THE GAZETTE GIVES BACK PODCAST

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: The Cedar Rapids Public Library Foundation

Charity Tyler executive director of the Cedar Rapids Public Library Foundation explains how some books that are part of the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program are printed in Spanish as she shows some of the books at the foundation's offices in the Cedar Rapids Public Library's downtown location in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 8, 2018. The program helps children build a love of reading and their personal libraries by mailing one book to their house each month from birth until they turn five years old. Children receive
Charity Tyler executive director of the Cedar Rapids Public Library Foundation explains how some books that are part of the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program are printed in Spanish as she shows some of the books at the foundation's offices in the Cedar Rapids Public Library's downtown location in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 8, 2018. The program helps children build a love of reading and their personal libraries by mailing one book to their house each month from birth until they turn five years old. Children receive "Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!" on their fifth birthday. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
THE GAZETTE GIVES BACK PODCAST ARTICLES

04:19PM | Fri, May 24, 2019

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: The Cedar Rapids Public Library Foundation

12:01AM | Tue, April 30, 2019

Podcast: How Big Brothers Big Sisters go beyond the match

11:04AM | Tue, April 23, 2019

Podcast: The United Way gears up for Day of Caring

10:49AM | Mon, April 08, 2019

GGB Podcast: Trees Forever primed for Earth Week Blitz

03:00PM | Tue, March 05, 2019

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Camp Courageous continuing its 47 year-old missi ...

01:34PM | Tue, February 19, 2019

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Four Oaks provides programs for children and fam ...
View More THE GAZETTE GIVES BACK PODCAST Articles
The Gazette

In this episode of The Gazette Gives Back podcast, Charity Tyler from The Cedar Rapids Public Library Foundation shares the library Summer plans, tools for early childhood learning and the foundation behind the scenes to support one of the region’s most utilized community resources.

The Gazette Gives Back podcast is a new podcast that features local non-profits and the people who work with them. Nonprofits featured are participants in The Gazette Gives Back, a program that provides 41 local organizations with over $525,000 in free advertising throughout 2019. Learn more about the program at www.thegazette.com/givesback

The show is hosted by Quinn Pettifer, Community Outreach Manager for The Gazette, and produced by Stephen Colbert.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE THE GAZETTE GIVES BACK PODCAST ARTICLES ...

Podcast: How Big Brothers Big Sisters go beyond the match

Podcast: The United Way gears up for Day of Caring

GGB Podcast: Trees Forever primed for Earth Week Blitz

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Camp Courageous continuing its 47 year-old mission

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa WWII veteran befriends war buddy's famous son, Steven Spielberg (yes, the director)

Specially trained dogs help find - and save - ornate box turtles

Beautiful, bougie and all the other words Americans still can't spell

Iowa City police investigate after finding man who suffered from 'a trauma to upper torso'

Tornado spotted over Iowa City

Trending

    Give us feedback

    We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

    Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.