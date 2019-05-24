The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: The Cedar Rapids Public Library Foundation

In this episode of The Gazette Gives Back podcast, Charity Tyler from The Cedar Rapids Public Library Foundation shares the library Summer plans, tools for early childhood learning and the foundation behind the scenes to support one of the region’s most utilized community resources.

The Gazette Gives Back podcast is a new podcast that features local non-profits and the people who work with them. Nonprofits featured are participants in The Gazette Gives Back, a program that provides 41 local organizations with over $525,000 in free advertising throughout 2019. Learn more about the program at www.thegazette.com/givesback

The show is hosted by Quinn Pettifer, Community Outreach Manager for The Gazette, and produced by Stephen Colbert.