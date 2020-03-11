Community

Gardner Golf Course in Marion to open Friday

A golfer watches her shot during a tournament at Gardner Golf Course in Marion. (File photo)
A golfer watches her shot during a tournament at Gardner Golf Course in Marion. (File photo)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Gardner Golf Course, 5101 Old Golf Course Rd. in Marion, is slated to open Friday and operate daily from 9 a.m. to dusk.

This would be the first of the four municipal courses run by the city of Cedar Rapids to open this year. Ellis Golf Course is expected to open within a week, followed by Twin Pines and Jones at later dates.

Tee times are not required in March. Season passes may be purchased at the courses or online at www.playcedarrapidsgolf.com.

