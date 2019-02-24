Future Farmers of America organization dates to 1928

To celebrate National FFA Week, which was Feb. 17 to 24, I offer this photograph from The History Center’s collection.

The picture shows members of the Cedar Rapids Chamber of Commerce in 1966 presenting an award to Bill Plagman, the state FFA president in 1966.

The Future Farmers of America — now known as the National FFA Organization — is a youth organization that promotes leadership and growth through agricultural education.

The organization was established in 1928. It held its first convention in Kansas City, Mo., with delegates from 18 states, including Iowa.

• Jami Roskamp is curator and education coordinator at The History Center.