Foundation honors former Cedar Rapids man's love of golf

CEDAR RAPIDS — A new golf foundation has been set up to support junior golfers in honor of a former Cedar Rapids man with a passion for the sport.

The Dennis J. Sheridan Junior Golf Foundation Scholarship was created by the Sheridan family, along with the city of Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department’s Golf Division. The first year program assists junior golfers who may not have the opportunity to experience the sport.

“He was active with junior golf when he was alive,” said Dave Roe, Cedar Rapids interim golf services manager. “He liked to help young people get going in the game, and he wanted to help get as many people get into the game as he could.”

Dennis Sheridan had a love for golf, achieving three holes in one during his time on the golf course. He initially taught his daughters, Kary Sheridan Daily and Sommer Sheridan, how to play as their first instructor.

He died at age 73 on May 22, 2018, at Lakeside Meadows in Osage Beach after a short illness, according to his obituary. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., but was raised in Iowa City, attending Regina schools, and spent most of his adult life in Cedar Rapids. He worked at Rockwell Collins for 34 years before retiring.

The foundation is expected to provide scholarships to two to three children each year who are interested in learning how to golf through the summer Junior Golf Academy. Clubs would be provided for those who need them.

Approximately 150 kids age 5 to 16 participate annually in the Junior Golf Academy, Roe said. It runs for five weeks beginning on June 11 at Twin Pines Golf Course. The sessions are divided with one day per week devoted to instruction and the other day for play.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Parks and Recreation Department has set income eligibility criteria for the scholarship. Those interested should apply before May 1, and notification of recipients are expected by the end of May. To apply or for more information, contact j.schumacher@cedar-rapids.org. Additional donations to support the mission of the foundation can be sent to Attn: Dennis J. Sheridan Foundation, Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, 500 15th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404.

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com