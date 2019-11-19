Everyday Heroes: Forming and strengthening relationships 'a part of who I am'

Sarah Buehler of Cedar Rapids is nominated as an Everyday Hero for her commitment to her community, friends, family and clients. She and others are being featured in this occasional series honoring Everyday Heroes, presented by Fairfax State Savings Bank.

A financial adviser for Securian Advisors MidAmerica, Inc., Sarah Buehler built her career around establishing strong relationships with her clients in order to help them improve their financial well-being. She knew that helping others could transfer to community service and attended her first Cedar Rapids Jaycees meeting in 2015 to further that passion.

“What I love about the Jaycees is that even when you’re not a member, you’re still greeted and treated as part of the group,” Buehler says of that first meeting.

What she didn’t realize was the impact the Jaycees would have on building her leadership skills and personal and professional growth.

Buehler joined the Cedar Rapids Jaycees in December 2015 and has since served several roles on the organization’s board of directors, including treasurer in 2017 and 2018. During her time in that position, Buehler received the Iowa Jaycees Top Local Treasurer of the Year award in 2017 for implementing techniques to improve the chapter’s overall financial condition. She received the Above & Beyond Award in 2018 for her service and dedication to the local chapter.

Buehler currently is the chapter president and now speaks to other community organizations about the Jaycees, and forms new partnerships through the relationships she’s built.

“Giving back is something I’ve been raised to do,” Buehler says. “It’s always been a part of who I am, but now I’m able to do it in a larger capacity.”

Buehler has served on numerous committees and helped with many Jaycee events, including Festival of Trees, Toys for Tots and Emergency Officials BBQ, but Uptown Friday Nights remain a personal favorite.

“It’s so much fun that I don’t mind giving up my Friday nights to volunteer,” she says. “It doesn’t even seem like work to me.”