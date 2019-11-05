Everyday Heroes: Fairfax banker never tired of 'doing the right thing'

David C. Neuhaus of Fairfax is nominated as an Everyday Hero for his generous spirit and longtime work in helping families through Fairfax State Savings Bank, where he is chairman and CEO. He and others are being featured in this occasional series honoring Everyday Heroes.

David C. Neuhaus follows several mottos, but his favorite — “Don’t grow tired of doing the right thing” — has served him well in all facets of life.

Neuhaus is chairman of the board, president and CEO of Fairfax State Savings Bank, where the words “local community bank” mean just that. In 95-plus years of community banking, Neuhaus is only the second CEO at Fairfax State Savings Bank. His first job, however, was a newspaper carrier for The Gazette. He was the only Gazette carrier in Fairfax at the time.

“I got to know the people,” Neuhaus recalls. “I knew who made the best cookies or kolaches. They trusted me, even though I was just a kid, to put the papers on their tables for them, collect the money — it was 9 cents a copy back then! Getting news was difficult back in that time, and I had a one-day advantage to get the news to people before the papers were mailed out — as folks wouldn’t receive them until the next day. I had a lot of customers at Boland’s Tavern who wanted to know the news right away!”

Often described as a “gentleman’s gentlemen,” Neuhaus is a firm believer that a person’s handshake in their bond. The bank has served generations of families, which staff say is a testament to Neuhaus’ leadership and integrity, and the understanding that loans need to benefit people on both sides of the desk.

“Banking is a people business,” he says.

Neuhaus’ generous spirit extends beyond his profession. He’s lent his support to countless groups and organizations in the Cedar Rapids area and Fairfax, including the Fairfax Public Library, Xavier High School, Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, the Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department, the Salvation Army and Mount Mercy University. In the 1980s, he served on the Board for the Greater Cedar Rapids Foundation and has served on the Cedar Rapids Mercy Medical Center’s board of trustees for the past 30-plus years, where he continues to be a supporter of Especially For You.

Neuhaus also is an honored 2014 inductee into the Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa Business Hall of Fame.