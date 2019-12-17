Community

Everyday Heroes: Cedar Rapids woman helps give neighborhood kids a solid foundation during the summer months

Kathy Davis
Kathy Davis
By Meredith Hines-Dochterman, for the Gazette

Kathy Davis of Cedar Rapids is nominated as an Everyday Hero for her work for area youth through St. Paul’s United Methodist Church’s SPRINT program. She and others are being featured in this occasional series honoring Everyday Heroes, presented by Fairfax State Savings Bank.

Kathy Davis knows many children in the Wellington Heights neighborhood spend the summer months unsupervised because it’s her neighborhood, too. That’s why she got involved in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Summer Youth Program: SPRINT.

SPRINT (St. Paul Reaching Into the Neighborhood Together) was created to help children ages 4 through 12 find safe, positive opportunities by providing a nutritious lunch, followed by educational activities and special field trips. The free program offers a safe learning environment four days a week, all summer long.

Davis has served as on SPRINT’s board of directors in several capacities, including president. While she no longer serves on the board, that hasn’t diminished her participation in the program. She still volunteers with SPRINT, making snacks, setting up activities and organizing the annual SPRINT Christmas program. She also helps with SPRINT’s fundraisers, including cleaning up Veterans Memorial Stadium after Cedar Rapids Kernels home games.

Davis, who is retired from Linn County Public Health, says her years volunteering with SPRINT has allowed her to witness the children in her neighborhood grow into young adults. In fact, one of the former campers was a SPRINT counselor this past summer.

“We’re fortunate that we can provide activities that are safe and fun for the children of Wellington Heights,” Davis says.

