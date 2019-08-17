Don't forget to stop at the Bookmobile: Notes from the Iowa City Public Library

Stores are stocked with fresh notebooks and pencils, nights are cooling off, and soon it will be hard to avoid pumpkin-spiced flavors — fall is nearly here.

The Iowa City Public Library will welcome the change in seasons with a new Bookmobile schedule. The 2019 Fall Bookmobile schedule will run Aug. 26 through Dec. 19, with all stops open and available to the public. The mobile library has a dedicated collection of more than 2,000 new books and movies for all ages available for checkout with an Iowa City Public Library card. The Bookmobile stops at elementary schools, retirement residences, parking lots, and mobile home communities throughout Iowa City. With free parking available at nearly all stops, visiting the Bookmobile is quick and easy to do.

Throughout the summer, our annual series, Stories in the Park, continued with stops at Willow Creek, Wetherby and Mercer Parks where a weekly storytime or special special program for youth was offered alongside the Bookmobile. A couple of memorable Storytime presenters included a friendly llama and goat. Staff were delighted to connect with families at these stops, as well as the occasional farm animal.

Another Summer Series the Bookmobile participated in this year was Party in the Park. Through this annual series, sponsored by the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department and the Neighborhood Outreach Division, the Bookmobile visited a different local park every Thursday evening throughout the summer. Party in the Park continues this fall on Sundays, though without the Bookmobile. Visit www.icgov.org/pr for details.

As the seasons change, reader interests may be shifting as well. Looking for a canning guidebook with a great and safe recipe? The Bookmobile can help. Though our mobile library does have a wide selection, it is not able to offer the large variety that can be found at the downtown building. Luckily, we can easily connect visitors with all of the materials from the Library’s main collection. When placing a hold on that canning cookbook, select the Bookmobile as the pickup location. Like at the downtown building, visitors have seven days to pick up a hold, so materials can be found at any of the nearly two dozen weekly stops on the Fall Bookmobile schedule.

After making the perfect pickles, that canning cookbook, and any other item checked out on the Bookmobile may be returned to the Bookmobile, downtown building, or to one of our remote book returns, conveniently located at the 1st Avenue HyVee Pharmacy Drive or the Mormon Trek location of GreenState Credit Union (formerly UICCU).

If you haven’t stopped by the Bookmobile yet this season, or ever, now is a great time. Visit icpl.org/bookmobile to view our current schedule and find a stop that is convenient for you. Don’t have a Library Card (or lost your old one)? Cards can be issued on the Bookmobile in a matter of minutes. For more information, visit icpl.org or call 319-356-5200 during regular Library hours.

l Shawna Riggins is the Bookmobile assistant for the Iowa City Public Library.