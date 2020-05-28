Coralville hiker who died at Palisades Kepler State Park remembered as a man of compassion and service

Brian Jungen, the 32-year-old hiker who died over the weekend while hiking at Palisades-Kepler State Park, is remembered as a man of compassion who was driven to be of service to others.

In an obituary published by the Clinton Herald, Jungen, of Coralville, is described as having a dry sense of humor and someone who “enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing video games, Magic the card game and listening to the sounds of trains and cicadas.”

“He was a friend to everyone and loved by all,” the obituary states.

A private service has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the Pape Funeral Home in Clinton. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a later date, according to the obituary.

Jungen was employed as an on-call mobile crisis outreach counselor with CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank, a volunteer-driven organization in Johnson County that provides support for individuals facing emotional, food or financial crisis.

As part of the mobile crisis program, “mental health counselors are dispatched to homes, schools, emergency rooms, or public places where a mental health crisis is occurring,” according to the organization’s website.

A statement from the organization said Jungen was a “well-respected and valued team member,” who “began his career at CommUnity as a volunteer on our crisis line.” Jungen later went on to join the organization’s mobile crisis program.

“Brian frequently expressed how he felt being there to help others was more than a job, it was his calling,” the statement said. “His dedication to our mission, our team members, and most importantly, those we are here to serve during their time of crisis was unwavering and always felt by everyone who had contact with him.”

Jungen also helped establish City Church in Iowa City where he played the guitar with the Praise and Worship Team, according to the obituary.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Jungen was found by four hikers Sunday near a bench on the Cedar Cliff Trail at Palisades Kepler State Park.

Rangers said Jungen was bleeding from cuts to his head but conscious when he was found. The hikers reported they were able to speak to him before he blacked out, the Iowa DNR said, but the agency did not give any details as to what was said.

The hikers called 911 about 3:45 p.m. and first responders from Mount Vernon, Lisbon, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and park rangers responded to the scene.

When they arrived, the Iowa DNR said, they were not able to detect a pulse and began medical attention, but Jungen was pronounced dead at the scene.

IDNR have not given any indication as to how or why Jungen may have fallen or what he may have fallen from.

Information from the IDNR website about the state park states a round trip hike on the Cedar Cliff Trail is about 2 miles, and features views of the Cedar River, particularly from a gazebo outlook, but also includes a steep descent and uneven steps.

The Gazette has reached Iowa Department of Natural Resources multiple times requesting more information regarding the investigation but calls and emails have gone unanswered.

