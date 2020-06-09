CORONAVIRUS

Coralville's 4thFest fireworks will go on this year

Fireworks explode at S.T. Morrison Park in the summer of 2000 in Coralville.
Fireworks explode at S.T. Morrison Park in the summer of 2000 in Coralville.
02:49PM | Tue, June 09, 2020

02:18PM | Tue, June 09, 2020

Coralville prison warden retires amid coronavirus investigation

01:46PM | Tue, June 09, 2020

Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decrease

01:37PM | Tue, June 09, 2020

University of Iowa to test all inpatients for coronavirus
CORALVILLE — Many summer festivities are canceled this year, but at least some traditions will continue.

The City of Coralville announced that the annual 4thFest fireworks on the Fourth of July will take place in some capacity.

The location and guidelines for the fireworks show are to be determined and details will be released at a later time, the city announced. A “special patriotic radio show” narrated by Jerry Zinn of the Iowa City Community Band will accompany the show, which will also be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.

The city will also rebroadcast previous 4thFest events on Mediacom channel 118-8, online and the city’s Facebook page.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

02:49PM | Tue, June 09, 2020

02:18PM | Tue, June 09, 2020

Coralville prison warden retires amid coronavirus investigation

01:46PM | Tue, June 09, 2020

Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decrease
