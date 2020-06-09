Coralville's 4thFest fireworks will go on this year

CORALVILLE — Many summer festivities are canceled this year, but at least some traditions will continue.

The City of Coralville announced that the annual 4thFest fireworks on the Fourth of July will take place in some capacity.

The location and guidelines for the fireworks show are to be determined and details will be released at a later time, the city announced. A “special patriotic radio show” narrated by Jerry Zinn of the Iowa City Community Band will accompany the show, which will also be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.

The city will also rebroadcast previous 4thFest events on Mediacom channel 118-8, online and the city’s Facebook page.

