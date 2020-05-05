Community Resources Q&A: Absentee voting in June 2 primary

Gazette columnist Adam Sullivan talks with Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate about Iowa’s June 2 primary, when Republicans and Democrats will nominate candidates for the November general elections. During the coronavirus pandemic, Iowa voters are encouraged to request an absentee ballot and vote from home.

