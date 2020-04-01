Community

Community Resource Q&A: LoveYourLocalIowa.com

Signs are posted on the door of Rustic Chic Boutique in downtown Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The spread o
Signs are posted on the door of Rustic Chic Boutique in downtown Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The spread of the novel coronavirus has forced businesses and restaurants to find new ways to continue working. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Gazette columnist Adam Sullivan talks about LoveYourLocalIowa.com with Abby Huff, executive director of the Czech Village New Bohemia Main Street District in Cedar Rapids. Huff explains how the new website is helping Iowans support local businesses in creative ways during the COVID-19 crisis. Contact Abby Huff at abby@crmainstreet.org

 

