Community Resource Q&A: LoveYourLocalIowa.com

Gazette columnist Adam Sullivan talks about LoveYourLocalIowa.com with Abby Huff, executive director of the Czech Village New Bohemia Main Street District in Cedar Rapids. Huff explains how the new website is helping Iowans support local businesses in creative ways during the COVID-19 crisis. Contact Abby Huff at abby@crmainstreet.org
