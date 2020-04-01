Community Resource Q&A: LoveYourLocalIowa.com

Gazette columnist Adam Sullivan talks about LoveYourLocalIowa.com with Abby Huff, executive director of the Czech Village New Bohemia Main Street District in Cedar Rapids. Huff explains how the new website is helping Iowans support local businesses in creative ways during the COVID-19 crisis. Contact Abby Huff at abby@crmainstreet.org

Give us feedback We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here. Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.