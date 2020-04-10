Community

Community Q&A: Horizons

Frozen meals are gathered together before being delivered to clients by Meals on Wheels drivers at Horizons: A Family Se
Frozen meals are gathered together before being delivered to clients by Meals on Wheels drivers at Horizons: A Family Service Alliance in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday, March 13, 2020. The service, which delivers meals to older adults and persons with disabilities, will deliver extra frozen meals to its clients because of possible effects of the coronavirus. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

The Gazette’s Community Outreach Manager Quinn Pettifer speaks with Horizons CEO Mike Barnhart about quickly adapting to community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meals on Wheels, NTS rider program continue see an increase in demand while staff and volunteers create new strategies to serve. Learn about Horizons’ services and ways to support at www.horizonsfamily.org

 

