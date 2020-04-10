Community Q&A: Horizons

The Gazette’s Community Outreach Manager Quinn Pettifer speaks with Horizons CEO Mike Barnhart about quickly adapting to community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meals on Wheels, NTS rider program continue see an increase in demand while staff and volunteers create new strategies to serve. Learn about Horizons’ services and ways to support at www.horizonsfamily.org
